Hurried Prep, Last Minute Change in Test Centres: CUET Day 1 Marred by Hiccups

At 11 am on Friday, Lalita, a 18-year-old student from Delhi’s Govindpuri managed to reach the Delhi University National Stadium in North Campus. She waved an admit card and requested the security guard at the entrance to let her in.

After all, today, 15 July, was day one of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), which is mandatory for any student who wants admission in a central university.

Lalita was two hours late for the exam because her entrance centre was changed from Dwarka to the one in North Campus on 14 July.