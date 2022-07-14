Partial Info in CUET Admit Cards, Last Min Travel Prep Leaves Students Anxious

On 11 July, 18-year-old student (who did not want to be named) found out that her Common University University Entrance Test (CUET) is only five days away. “I was shocked to see that I only had four more days left to prepare for it. Some of my friends, on the other hand, will only sit for CUET in August,” said the nervous Delhi University (DU) aspirant.

The entrance test, which is being held across 500 centres in India, is scheduled between 15 July and 20 August. The CUET is mandatory for students who want to gain admission in any central university in the country.