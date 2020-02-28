Dwarka: Mosque Attacked, Locals Claim Attackers Said Jai Shri Ram

A mosque near Shajahanabad Apartments in Sector 11 in Dwarka in south-west Delhi, was attacked early in the morning on Friday, 28 February.

“The attack took place at around 2:30 am. The attackers threw several stones at the mosque and broke the window-pane,” Shahjahanabad Apartments resident Saad Majeed told The Quint.

There were two people present in the mosque at the time – Imam Rashid and Imam Abdul Mannan. According to them, the attackers chanted “Jai Shri Ram” after throwing stones.

The security guard Chaman was present too, and testifies to the sequence of events.