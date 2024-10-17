HSSC Group C, D Result 2024 Releasing Today: How to Check Recruitment Results?

advertisement
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will announce the results of its Group C and Group D recruitment examinations today, 17 October 2024. Once declared, candidates can check the results on the commission's official website, hssc.gov.in. HSSC Group C and D recruitment examinations aim to fill 24,800 vacancies.
The announcement, originally scheduled for Monday, was delayed due to a petition filed in the Punjab and Haryana court challenging the state's policy of awarding five additional marks to Haryana residents. Another contributing factor was the implementation of the model code of conduct for the assembly elections, according to HSSC officials.
According to an official statement by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, "I had announced that the results for the recruitment exam of 24,000 youths would be declared first, and after that, I would take oath. Fulfilling that promise, the results will be declared on 17 October."
HSSC Group C, D results will be declared today on Thursday, 17 October 2024.
Visit the official website, hssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, go to the 'results' section.
Choose the 'Group C or Group D' under the examination name.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your results will be displayed.
Check your results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
