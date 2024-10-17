ICSI CSEET January 2025 Registration Begins: Direct Link to Apply at icsi.edu

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has opened the online application process for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) to be held in January 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu until 15 December 2024.

The ICSI CSEET exam is scheduled for 11 January 2025, and will be conducted online in a remote proctored mode, allowing candidates to take the exam from their homes or any convenient location. The exam duration is 120 minutes, with no negative marking.

To be eligible for the CSEET, candidates must have passed or be appearing for their Class 12 final examination or be pursuing an undergraduate degree. The application fee for ICSI CSEET Exam 2025 is Rs 2,000.