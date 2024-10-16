UGC NET Result 2024: When Will the June Re-exam Results be Declared?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June re-exam soon. However, the official confirmation about the result date is still awaited.

Once the results are announced, candidates who appeared for the re-test can visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, to download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth.

The UGC NET June re-exam was held in August-September this year. The re-test was conducted in computer-based test mode, unlike the previous exam in hybrid mode.