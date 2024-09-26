HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024: Primary Teacher Exam Hall Tickets Declared; Details

HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card for the written examination for primary teacher classes. Candidates who have applied for the Mewat Cadre examination can download the admit card via the official website of the commission, hssc.gov.in. Concerned candidates are requested to download the admit card soon from the website. Make sure to check the details carefully and contact the officials in case of any queries.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the HSSC PRT Admit Card 2024. Everyone should check and download it from the website - hssc.gov.in. Keep your login credentials handy before downloading the hall ticket. Check the exam date, time, and other important details mentioned on the admit card carefully.