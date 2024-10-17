SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024 Released: How to Download at ssc.gov.in?

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and download the question paper(s) from the website.

The SSC CHSL Tier-I exam was conducted from 1 July to 11 July 2024. The result was declared on 7 September 2024, and the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates were made available on 16 October 2024. Candidates can access their marks by logging in to their registered account on the SSC website.