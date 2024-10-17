SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024 Released: How to Download at ssc.gov.in?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024 Released: How to Download at ssc.gov.in?

SSC releases CHSL Tier-I final answer key 2024 on ssc.gov.in; download available until 6 Nov.

Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024.</p></div>
i

SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key and download the question paper(s) from the website.

The SSC CHSL Tier-I exam was conducted from 1 July to 11 July 2024. The result was declared on 7 September 2024, and the marks of qualified and non-qualified candidates were made available on 16 October 2024. Candidates can access their marks by logging in to their registered account on the SSC website.

39,835 candidates qualified for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts, while 1,630 qualified for the Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ posts. These candidates will be eligible to appear for the Tier-II examination, which is scheduled for 18 November 2024.

Candidates can take a printout of the final answer key, question paper, and scorecard as these will not be available after 6 November 2024.

Steps to Download SSC CHSL Tier I Final Answer Key 2024

  • Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct link to download SSC CHSL Tier-I Final Answer Key 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • A final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the answer key carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

