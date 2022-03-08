HPBOSE Class 10 Term-2 Revised Schedule 2022: Check New Date Sheet

As per the previous date sheet, the Class 10 Term-2 exams 2022 were scheduled to be held from 26 March 2022 to 8 April 2022.

The practical examination dates for Class 10 have also been revised. They will be conducted from 18 April 2022 to 22 April 2022. The previous dates were 23 April 2022 to 27 April 2022.