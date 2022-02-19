HPBOSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released for 10th and 12th: Details Here

HPBOSE tentative exam dates released for term 2 exams 2022 for class 10th and 12th
(Photo: iStock)
Ahead of the HP Boards, Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Term 2 exam dates for class 10 and 12 for both regular and open schooling system. The board has also announced the dates for class 8 Open School exams 2022.
According to the notifications, the class 10 and 12 Term 2 exams will begin on 29 March 2022. However, these exam dates are tentative in nature to give a rough idea of the entire examination timeline.
|Particulars
|Exam Date
|Class 8 (SOS)
|29 March to 9 April 2022
|Class 10 (Regular/SOS)
|29 March to 11 April 2022
|Class 12 (Regular/ SOS)
|29 March to 20 April 2022
The Board has asked for suggestions and feedback from the stakeholders on the tentative exam schedule and will release a final datasheet later.
The students, teachers and parents who want to make any suggestions regarding the HPBOSE term 2 exams 2022 can send an email to the board on hpbosesecond.19@gmail.com. The suggestions have to be sent within 10 days of the examination.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)