HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: Check Result Date and List of Websites

The results of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) Class 10, 12 term 1 exams, is expected to be released by 8 February 2022. However, the board has not made any official announcement regarding the same.

All candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org, as well as visit this space regularly for updates on the HPBOSE Class 10, 12 term 1 exam result.