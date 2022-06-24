HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 Expected Soon, Steps to Check Result

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is all set to release the class 10th result this week. As per the official announcement from HPBOSE and Himachal Board officials, results are expected to be out soon.

As per the local media reports, the HPBOSE 10th Result 2022 is most likely to be out on 27 June 2022. However, there is no official confirmation by the board of school education.

After the result declaration, students can check HP board result 2022 on the official website at hpbose.org. Over 2 lakh students appeared for the HPBOSE 10th and 12th exams. HPBOSE Class 10th board exams were conducted from 26 March to 13 April 2022.