HPBOSE 10th Class Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Although HPBOSE has given no official confirmation regarding the 10th results, it is likely that the HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 will be declared soon.

According to some local media sources, it is being said that the HPBOSE 10th result is expected to be out on 24 June 2022. However, this is just a tentative date and an actual date is yet to be announced. Students should keep on checking the HPBOSE official website intermittently for the exact date and notification of HPBOSE 10th result 2022.