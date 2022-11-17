HP TET Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released at hpbose.org; Check Details Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) for 8 subjects. The tests are scheduled to be conducted from 12 to 25 December 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the HPTET 2022 exam till November 2022 from the official website at hpbose.org.

We have mentioned below the eight subjects and their dates and timing of the exam for candidates' clarity and advance preparation. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- morning (10 AM to 12:30 PM) and afternoon (2 PM to 4:30 PM).

The application window is open from 5 to 22 November 2022, 11:59 PM. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 800 for all categories (except for Physically Handicapped (PHH) and Rs. 500 for OBC, ST, SC, and PHH categories.