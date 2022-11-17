HP TET Exam Date Sheet 2022 Released at hpbose.org; Check Details Here

HPBOSE has released the date sheet for the HP TET exam 2022. Check details here.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the date sheet for the Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET) for 8 subjects. The tests are scheduled to be conducted from 12 to 25 December 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the HPTET 2022 exam till November 2022 from the official website at hpbose.org.
We have mentioned below the eight subjects and their dates and timing of the exam for candidates' clarity and advance preparation. The exams will be conducted in two shifts- morning (10 AM to 12:30 PM) and afternoon (2 PM to 4:30 PM).
The application window is open from 5 to 22 November 2022, 11:59 PM. Candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 800 for all categories (except for Physically Handicapped (PHH) and Rs. 500 for OBC, ST, SC, and PHH categories.
JBT TET- 10 December 2022 (morning shift)
Shastri TET- 10 December 2022 (afternoon shift)
TGT (Arts) TET- 11 December 2022 (Morning)
TGT (Medical) TET- 11 December 2022 (Afternoon)
TGT (Non-medical) TET- 12 December 2022 (Morning)
Language teacher TET- 12 December 2022 (Afternoon)
Punjabi TET- 25 December 2022 (Morning)
Urdu TET- 25 December (Afternoon)
The candidates can submit the HPTET online application from 23 to 25 November 2022 (till 11:59 PM). Candidates will have to pay Rs 300 for late application submission. As per the reports, candidates will be able to download the HPTET admit card on the HP board's website four days before the tests.
Submission of the application form (without late fees)- 5 to 22 November 2022
Submission of the application form (with late fees)- 23 to 25 November
Application correction window- 26 to 27 November 2022
Release of HP TET admit card- To be announced
Release of provisional answer key- To be announced
Release of final answer key- To be announced
Release of result- To be announced
