Hijab Row: Two Men With 'Lethal Weapons' Arrested From Near Udupi College

Amid a row in Karnataka's Udupi over Muslim students' right to wear hijab in classrooms, two people were arrested by the police on Monday, 7 February, for carrying lethal weapons near the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur – the protest hotspot.

A case has been filed against the accused, who are not locals, as per the police.

"Two people have been arrested, three are absconding. We are trying to trace them. They had one knife and they were not locals. They are from Gangolli. They have been sent to judicial custody. The case is under investigation," Additional Superintendent of Udupi ST Siddalingappa was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The arrested men have been identified as Rajab, 41, and Abdul Majid, 32.