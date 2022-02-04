Another Karnataka College Disallows Girls Wearing Hijab To Attend Classes

As the row over Muslim girl students not being permitted to wear headscarves to several colleges in Karnataka intensifies, hijab-wearing students staged a protest in another private college at Kundapur on Friday, 4 February, after the staff refused to let them in.

Around 40 students protested at the gates of the Bhandarkar's Arts and Science Degree College, following which police were deployed on the campus. Muslim boys studying in the college also joined the protests.