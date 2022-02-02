Gujarat NEET UG Seat Allotment Result Declared for Round 1 Counselling 2021

Check Gujarat NEET UG seat allotment list on medadmgujarat.org.
NEET UG Seat Allotment: Admission Committee for Professional Under Graduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC), Gujarat, on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, released the first round seat allotment result of NEET UG state counselling 2021.
Candidates who registered themselves for the same can check NEET UG rank wise seat allotment result from the official website medadmgujarat.org.
Visit the official website of ACPUGMEC: medadmgujarat.org.
Click on 'Log-in for Medical, Dental, Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Candidate Registration/ Login'.
Enter your user ID, password, 14-digit pin and captcha.
Click on 'Submit'
Your Gujarat NEET UG seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates who are allotted a seat in the first round of NEET UG state counselling are required to pay their fees between 2 February (12 noon) and 7 February (12 noon).
All selected candidates must note, that they are required to report and submit their original documents at Help Centre before 5 pm on 7 February 2022.
Working hours for Help Centre are 9:30 am to 5 pm (working days only).
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is also expected to announce NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result for All India Quota (AIQ) counselling soon.
Candidates who registered for the same are advised to check the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in, for further updates.
