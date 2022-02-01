NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC to Declare Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

NEET UG Counselling seat allotment result to be declared on mcc.nic.in. Image used for representative purpose.
NEET UG Seat Allotment: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round one counselling seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Eligible candidates who registered for the same will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.
Earlier, the NEET UG seat allotment result was scheduled to be announced on 29 January 2022, but it was deferred in the view of the hearing held on 27 January in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors Vs UoI & Ors before the High Court of Judicature at Madras.
Fresh registration for the same began from 28 January.
Visit the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
Click on 'UG Medical counselling' tab on the homepage
Click on NET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
If asked, enter your NEET UG registered credentials
Your NEET UG seat allotment result will appear on the screen
Download and save it
For more details about NEET UG counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MCC.
