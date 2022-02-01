NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC to Declare Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today

NEET UG Seat Allotment: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) round one counselling seat allotment result is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, 1 February 2022, by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Eligible candidates who registered for the same will be able to check the seat allotment result on the official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in.