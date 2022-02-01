NEET SS 2021 Result Declared: Check Steps To Download Result

Check steps to download NEET SS 2021 Result
The result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Super Specialty (NEET SS) 2021, was declared on 31 January 2022 by National Board of Examinations (NBE).
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and check their respective results.
The NEET SS 2021 exam was held on 10 January 2022. Consequently, the NBE has made the announcement of the result via an official notice on its website.
Candidates must note that they do not require their official login credentials in order to check the result. All candidates simply need to know their chosen specialty and they shall be able to check their result on the result PDF.
Follow the steps mentioned below now to check your NEET SS 2021 result with ease:
Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'NEET SS 2021' and click on the 'Results' tab.
You will be redirected to a new page that shall contain several categories of specialties.
Click on the one you opted for, post which you shall be redirected to a new page containing the result PDF.
Scroll down till you find your roll number and your NEET SS 2021 result
Download the result pdf or take a print out for future refrence.
Additionally, candidtes must note that the NEET SS 2021 result only contains the list of candidates who have qualified the exam. The merit list as well as the score cards of individual candidates will be released shortly.
Hence, for more updates on the NEET SS 2021 result, please stay tuned to the Quint.
