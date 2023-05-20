Goa Board 10th Result 2023 to Release Today: Know Goa SSC Results Time; Details

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the Goa Board 10th Result 2023 date and time. It is important for interested candidates to note that the Goa SSC Class 10 result is scheduled to be declared today, Saturday, 20 May. The ones who are eagerly waiting to check their GBSHSE SSC results must visit the official website - gbshse.in after the results are out. Everyone should be alert on Saturday to check their scores.

As per the latest details, the Goa Board 10th Result 2023 is set to be released today, 20 May, at 4:30 pm. All candidates should keep a close eye on gbshse.in at the scheduled time to check their GBSHSE SSC results. Any changes in the result date or time will be informed to the concerned students via the website.