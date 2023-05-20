Goa Board 10th Result 2023 to Release Today: Know Goa SSC Results Time; Details

The Goa Board 10th Result 2023 is scheduled to release on 20 May, at 4:30 pm.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the Goa Board 10th Result 2023 date and time. It is important for interested candidates to note that the Goa SSC Class 10 result is scheduled to be declared today, Saturday, 20 May. The ones who are eagerly waiting to check their GBSHSE SSC results must visit the official website - gbshse.in after the results are out. Everyone should be alert on Saturday to check their scores.
As per the latest details, the Goa Board 10th Result 2023 is set to be released today, 20 May, at 4:30 pm. All candidates should keep a close eye on gbshse.in at the scheduled time to check their GBSHSE SSC results. Any changes in the result date or time will be informed to the concerned students via the website.
The exam-conducting body has announced all important details on its website so that it is easier for concerned candidates to go through them. One must know the Goa SSC Class 10 result details if one appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.
According to the latest details, the consolidated Goa Board SSC results 2023 will be available for downloading on 22 May, at 9 am. Candidates should take note of these details if they want to download their scorecards.
It is important to note that the Goa Board 10th Term 1 examination took place from 10 November 2022 to 29 November 2022.
Here are the steps you should follow to download the Goa SSC result 2023 online, once released:
Visit the official site - gbshse.in.
Tap on the Goa SSC result 2023 link on the homepage.
Key in your roll number, application number, and other required details.
Your Goa Board Class 10 result will display on the screen.
Check your marks and personal details printed on the result carefully before downloading it.
Click on the download option to save a copy of the result on your device.
Take a printout of the Goa SSC result for your reference.
