CBSE Class 12 Results Declared, Board Issues Circular

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for class 12 examinations 2023 on Friday, 12 May.
The board issued a circular saying, "The result of Class XII examination 2022-2023 has been declared today." It added that students can check their results on cbse.results.gov.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, umang.gov.in and results.nic.in.
Students can download their marksheets, migration certificates and other documents via DigiLocker.
The board said in its circular that the pass percentage of students of this batch is 87.33 percent, which is higher than the pass percentage of 83.40 percent in 2019 during the pre-Covid period.
There were 38,82,834 registered for the exam for this year. This year, the exam was held between 15 February to 5 April.
'No Merit List,' Says Board
The board also added in their circular, "As per the earlier decision by the Board to avoid unhealthy competition among the students, no merit list is declared by CBSE."
It added, "Also, Board is not awaring first, second or third divisions to its students. However, the board will issue the merit certificate to 0.1 percent of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects."
