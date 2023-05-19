Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 Out at keralaresults.nic.in; Steps to Download Here

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2023 declared
(Photo: The Quint)
Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Board SSLC 10th result 2023 today, 19 May 2023 at around 3 PM. The results were declared via a press conference.
Students who appeared for Kerala Board SSLC exam 2023 can check their results at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Students will have to enter their registration number, email id and date of birth to check and download the results. The exams were conducted from 9 to 29 March. This year, nearly 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 AM. Check the steps below to download Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2023.
Visit the the official website at results.kerala.nic.in, keralapareekshabhavan.in or sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.
Enter the credentials like registration number or roll number, email id, date of birth and name of the student to login.
On the homepage, click on the Kerala SSLC 10th result link.
Your Kerala SSLC 10th result 2023 will appear on the screen.
You can save Kerala SSLC 10th result 2023 on the device
Make sure to take a printout of the result for future use
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)