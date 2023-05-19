Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2023 Out at keralaresults.nic.in; Steps to Download Here

Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2023: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the Kerala Board SSLC 10th result 2023 today, 19 May 2023 at around 3 PM. The results were declared via a press conference.

Students who appeared for Kerala Board SSLC exam 2023 can check their results at the official websites — keralaresults.nic.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.gov.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Students will have to enter their registration number, email id and date of birth to check and download the results. The exams were conducted from 9 to 29 March. This year, nearly 4.19 lakh students appeared for the exam. The exams were conducted in the morning shift from 9:30 AM. Check the steps below to download Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2023.