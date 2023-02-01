UGC NET December 2022 Admit Card, Exam City Slip To Be Out Soon - Details Here

UGC NET 2022 December Session: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release the National Eligibility Test (NET) 2022 December Session admit card and exam city slip soon on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for the UGC NET December Session 2022 can download and check the admit card and exam city slip by following the below mentioned steps.

The UGC NET December 2022 Exam will be held by the concerned authorities via the CBT mode. The exam is conducted annually for candidates to become eligible for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship) and Assistant Professor.