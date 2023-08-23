GATE 2024 Registration Starts Tomorrow, 24 August: Check Application Dates Here

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2024 registration process will start online tomorrow, Thursday, 24 August 2023. All interested candidates can complete the GATE 2024 registration on the official website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in. It is important to note that the application link will be activated on the website on 24 August. One can go through all the important details about the exam online. The exam date, time, and other details are stated on the site for interested students.

All interested candidates should note that the GATE 2024 registration will take place online only. You have to visit the website - gate2024.iisc.ac.in and fill out the application form carefully. Please verify all the details before you submit the form to avoid any confusion later on. It is important to know the GATE exam dates and important announcements.