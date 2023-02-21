GATE 2023 Answer Key Today: Check gate.iitk.ac.in; Know GATE Result Date Here

The GATE 2023 answer key is scheduled to release on Tuesday, 21 February.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has decided to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 answer key on Tuesday, 21 February. It is important to note that the provisional answer key will be available on the official website. Candidates who are eager to check the GATE 2023 answer key and calculate their probable scores can visit the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. They can go through the latest official announcements on the website to stay updated.
One can download the GATE 2023 answer key from the website – gate.iitk.ac.in – and raise objections against it, if there are any. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will review the objections and release the result accordingly. It is important to note that IIT Kanpur is the exam-conducting body, so one should contact them in case of any problems.
Candidates should also note that the GATE 2023 response sheet has already been declared by the exam-conducting body. Interested students can go to the official website and download the response sheet.
The GATE 2023 exam was formally conducted on 4, 5, 11 and 12 February, as per the dates mentioned on the official schedule released earlier. Candidates who registered for the exam appeared for it on the mentioned dates.
Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the website – gate.iitk.ac.in to know all the latest announcements from IIT Kanpur.
Interested candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to download the GATE 2023 answer key online:
Visit the website – gate.iitk.ac.in
Login to your registered candidate portal by entering the details correctly
The GATE answer key 2023 will appear on the screen
Check the details on the answer key carefully and calculate your scores
Download the GATE answer key from the website and save a copy of the same for your reference
You can also take a printout of the provisional key if you want
