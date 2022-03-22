Gate 2022 Score Card To Release Today: How To Download and Other Details

GATE 2022 Score Card to be out on 22 March 2022.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is all set to release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering, GATE 2022, score card today, on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can download the GATE 2022 score cards online from the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Now the students can download the score card once it is available on the website.
It is important to remember that the GATE 2022 Score Card can be downloaded free of cost. However, this is applicable for a certain period.
After 31 May 2022, candidates will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 to download the GATE score card.
To know more about the dates and other details regarding GATE 2022 score cards, candidates are requested to visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Go to the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Click on the Login link on the homepage.
Enter your Roll Number, Password and other details to log in to your account.
Your GATE 2022 Score Card will appear on your screen.
Download the score card from the website.
Take a printout of the same.
Candidates should remember that the validity of the GATE 2022 Score Card is definite.
Candidates are requested to keep the GATE 2022 score cards safe as it could help in admissions and recruitments.
The ones who had appeared for the examination are requested to check the website gate.iitkgp.ac.in for all the latest updates and the release of the score card.