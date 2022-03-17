GATE 2022 Results Declared, Download Score Card From 21 March

Check GATE results 2022 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Indian Institute of Technology – Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) on Thursday, 17 March 2022, declared the results of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.
Result of GATE 2022 can be checked by candidates on the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
IIT Kgp will release the score cards of candidates who appeared for GATE 2022 exam on Monday, 21 March. Here's how you can check you GATE 2022 result and download score card, after it is released.
Visit the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Click on GATE 2022 result/ scorecard link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your enrollment ID/ email address, password and fill the captcha.
Click on submit.
Your GATE 2022 result/ scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future use.
"The GATE score would reflect the relative performance level of the candidate in a particular subject, which is quantified based on several years of examination data. Note that the GATE 2022 score is valid for THREE YEARS from the date of announcement of the results," reads the official information brochure of GATE.
GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the master's programme and recruitment by some public sector companies. GATE 2022 was conducted for 29 subjects.
Check this space regularly for further updates about GATE 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)