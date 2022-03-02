GATE 2022 Result Date Announced, Check How to Download Results
GATE 2022 Result Date: Here's everything you need to know about the results.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result is expected to release on 17 March 2022 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur.
The result will be released on the official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Candidates should also note that along with the result, the final answer key will also be release on the official website on 17 March.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 provisional answer key had released on 21 February.
All the candidates who clear GATE do not have the chance to get admitted to IITs or secure a job at top PSUs.
Candidates need to meet the cut-off requirement and be the best among the bests to be able to obtain premium seats.
GATE 2022 Result Date: Gate 2021 Score Trends
The GATE cut-off requirement is based mainly on four factors. They are as follows:
The number of candidates who sat for the exam.
The difficulty level of the paper.
The total number of seats available.
The category under which a candidate is looking to get admitted.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the cut-off is different for separate papers of the exam.
According to the past year's trends, in GATE 2021, the highest marks reported for CE was 95.56 out of 100.
The percentage of qualified candidates in individual papers, in 2021, varied from 8.42 percent to 29.54 percent. As per statistics, 98,732 male candidates and 28,081 female candidates were able to qualify the exam.
GATE 2022 Result Date: How To Check Results?
Candidates who had appeared for GATE 2022 exam can check their results on 17 March once it is released. They can also refer to the final answer key and calculate their probable score.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check their result once it is out:
Click on the official website of GATE – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
On the homepage, the result link will be available.
Click on the result link.
Fill in your ID and the GOAPS password to log in.
Click on the submit button after providing all the details.
Your result will be displayed on the website.
Download the result.
Take a printout for future reference.
(Written with inputs from News 18.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.