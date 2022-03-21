Gate 2022 Score Cards To Be Released Tomorrow: Here’s How To Download

Download GATE 2022 Score Card from gate.iitkgp.ac.in
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 score cards are scheduled to be released by the Indian Institute of Technology – Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp) on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download their score cards from the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Go to the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Click on the 'Login' tab at the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your enrollment ID/ email address, password and fill the captcha.
Click on submit.
Your GATE 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.
Check you marks.
Download and save it for future reference.
This year, more than 7 lakh candidates appeared for the GATE 2022 exam, of which around 1.26 lakh candidates have qualified it, reported NDTV.
It also states that the GATE 2022 score will be valid for three years from the date of announcement of result.
GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the master's programme and recruitment by some public sector companies. GATE 2022 was held for 29 subjects.
Check this space regularly for further updates about GATE 2022.
