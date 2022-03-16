GATE 2022 Result, Final Answer Key Release Date Declared: How To Check

GATE 2022 Result to release on 17 March 2022.
IIT Kharagpur has formally announced that it will release the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 results by this week.
The official website on which the candidates can check their GATE 2022 Result is gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
The ones who had appeared for the examination can check this site for all the latest details.
The official website – gate.iitkgp.ac.in – has all the details about the final answer key and the result. As of now, the result declaration date is confirmed to be 17 March 2022.
Students who had appeared for the examination should note that while IIT Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 result on 17 March 2022, the scorecards will be available on 21 March 2022.
The GATE 2022 provisional answer key had been released earlier on 21 February 2022.
Candidates can use the final answer key to get an idea about their GATE 2022 scores.
Once the GATE 2022 Result is out on 17 March 2022, candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their result:
Go to the official website of GATE – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
On the homepage, fill in your enrollment ID/email address and password to log in.
The GATE Result 2022 will open on your screen.
Check all the details correctly on the result and take a printout.
It is to be noted by the candidates that the GATE 2022 scorecards can be downloaded from 21 March 2022.
The official website has all the latest details regarding GATE 2022 so the candidates should keep checking for more updates.
