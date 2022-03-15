GATE 2022 Result To Be Declared on 17 March: How to Download Score Card

Check GATE 2022 result date
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 result is scheduled to be released on Thursday, 17 March 2022, by the Indian Institute of Technology – Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), the organising institute.
Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of GATE 2022: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
GATE 2022 provisional answer keys were released on 21 February 2022. Candidates were allowed to challenge the answer key till 25 February 2022. Challenges made by candidates are reviewed, and if found correct, are updated in the final answer key. GATE 2022 results will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.
Go to the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Click on GATE 2022 result link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your enrollment ID/ email address, password and fill the captcha.
Click on the submit.
Your GATE 2022 result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future use.
According to the official schedule on GATE's website, score cards of the candidates will be available for download from 21 March onwards on the official website.
GATE is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission into the master's programme and recruitment by some public sector companies.
