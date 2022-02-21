GATE 2022 Answer Key to be Released Today, Results Scheduled on 17 March

GATE Answer Key: Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022 answer key is scheduled to be released on Monday, 21 February 2022. The answer key will be released by the Indian Institute of Technology – Kharagpur (IIT-Kgp), the organising body of GATE 2022.

Candidates who appeared for GATE 2022 exams will be able to check and download the answer keys from the official website of GATE: gate.iitkgp.ac.in. Response sheet of the candidates who appeared for GATE was released on 15 February.