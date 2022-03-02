GATE 2022 Result Date Announced, Check How to Download Results

Candidates who had appeared for GATE 2022 exam can check their results on 17 March once it is released. They can also refer to the final answer key and calculate their probable score.

Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to check their result once it is out:

Click on the official website of GATE – gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

On the homepage, the result link will be available.

Click on the result link.

Fill in your ID and the GOAPS password to log in.

Click on the submit button after providing all the details.

Your result will be displayed on the website.

Download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

(Written with inputs from News 18.)