GATE 2022 Registrations to Begin From 2 September: Here's How to Apply

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the commencement of registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.

Earlier, it was scheduled to begin from 30 August. But now, the application window will open from Thursday, 2 September 2021.

Eligible candidates who want to apply for GATE 2022 can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.