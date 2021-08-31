GATE 2022 Registrations to Begin From 2 September: Here's How to Apply

Candidates can apply for GATE 2022 on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has postponed the commencement of registration process of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022.
Earlier, it was scheduled to begin from 30 August. But now, the application window will open from Thursday, 2 September 2021.
Eligible candidates who want to apply for GATE 2022 can do it on the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
Visit the official website: gate.iitkgp.ac.in
Click on new registration
Register using your personal details
Log in using your registered credentials
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee.
According to the schedule released by IIT Kharagpur, GATE 2022 will be conducted on 5, 6, 12, and 13 February 2022.
According to the official information brochure, candidates who are currently studying in the third or higher years of any undergraduate degree program, or have already completed any government approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce and Arts are eligible to appear for GATE 2022 examination.
The GATE 2022 exam will be an objective type paper. "The pattern of questions will include some Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), while the remaining questions may include Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and/or Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions," the information brochure added.
The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is an examination that primarily tests the comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in engineering and science for admission to master's programmes and recruitment by some public sector companies.
