NEET (PG) to be Held on 11 Sept: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

On Monday, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that NEET (UG) would be held on 12 September, with the application process beginning from 5 pm on Tuesday through the NTA (National Testing Agency) websites.

The pre-medical entrance test will be held following COVID-19 protocols, with the number of cities where the examination will be conducted increased from 155 to 198 and the number of examination centres to also be increased, Pradhan had said on Twitter.

"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc will also be ensured," he added.

Major examinations have either been cancelled or postponed in the last few months in the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc across the country.