'He Was Family, Our Go-to Lensman': Friends on FTII Student Who Died by Suicide

In 2014, Shabnam Sukhdev's The Last Adieu – where she constructs a portrait of her late father and celebrated filmmaker Sukhdev Singh Sandhu – won the 61st National Film Award for Best Biographical Film.

The documentary film was shot by the then 23-year-old Ashwin Anurag Shukla from Goa – who was a student at a private college in Pune, pursuing his undergraduate degree in photography.