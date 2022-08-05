Decomposed Body of FTII Student Found in Hostel, Police Suspect Suicide

(If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs).

The decomposed body of a 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, 5 August, police said.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but no suicide note has been found so far.