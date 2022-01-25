Fake Circular on CBSE Term 1 Results Doing the Rounds, Board Warns Students

A fake circular regarding CBSE results was doing the rounds on the internet on Tuesday morning.
(Photo Courtesy: CBSE)
A 'public notice' on 25 January, Tuesday with information on the Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) results for class 10 and class 12 students was doing the rounds. However, the board warned the students that it was fake.
The notice stated that the CBSE Term 1 results for classes 10 and 12 would be declared by 2 pm on Tuesday. It further stated that candidates would be given usernames and passwords via their centres.
The board has not yet released a public notice about the result dates. An official announcement is expected soon.
The board was expected to announce the results by 15 January. However, it has been delayed, presumably because of a surge in COVID cases and restrictions on movement because of lockdowns across the country.
Candidates who appeared for the exams are advised to check the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in — for updates regarding their results.
Term 2 is likely to be held in the offline mode as the sample papers by the board were subjective questions. An announcement regarding Term 2 dates, is awaited too.
