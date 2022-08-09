Education Ministry Holds Meeting for Seeking Inputs for New Curriculum

The Ministry of Education (MoE), on Tuesday, 9 August, held an inter-ministerial meeting for seeking inputs for reconfiguring curricular and pedagogical structure under National Curriculum Framework (NCF), officials said.

Senior officials and representatives of all ministries and important bodies, including NCERT, Election Commission of India, ICAR, and DRDO, attended the crucial meeting on development of new curriculum on lines of the new National Education Policy (NEP).

A senior MoE official said,