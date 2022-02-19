New India Literacy Programme for Adults: How Will It Be Implemented?

The Ministry of Education (MoE) on Wednesday, 16 February, approved the 'New India Literacy Programme' for the next five financial years (2022-27) in order to integrate all the aspects of adult education with the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP).

Additionally, the ministry has chosen to use 'Education for All' rather than 'Adult Education,' since the previous terminology was not applicable to non-literates aged 15 and above.

What are the objectives? How will it be implemented? What kind of education will be provided? Here is all you need to know: