DUET PG Provisional Answer Key 2022 Released, Objection Window Open till 11 Nov

The provisional answer key for the Delhi University Entrance Test or DUET has been released by the National Testing Agency or NTA. The provisional answer key is released for Post Graduate and Ph.D. admissions. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer key carefully on the official website at nta.ac.in.
NTA has released the DUET PG answer key along with the response sheets and question papers of various subjects for which the entrance exam was held. The provisional answer key can be challenged by the candidates and they will have to pay Rs. 200 for every question they raise an objection against. The money is non-refundable and the objection window is open till 11 November.
The agency also said, "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 11 November 2022 (after 05:00 PM).”
Visit the official website of NTA for the DUET PG answer key at nta.ac.in/ duetexam
On the homepage, go to the answer key challenge page.
You will have to enter your roll number and date of birth to log in.
Click on "Add Challenge" on the website
Again enter your log-in credentials
Pay the objection raising the charge of Rs 200 and submit
You can download the DUET PG 2022 answer key and take a printout for future use.
For further help related to DUET 2022, candidates can contact NTA at 011- 40759000 or email duet@nta.ac.in.
