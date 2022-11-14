DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 3 Allotment List Released by Delhi University

DU UG CSAS round 3 allotment list released b y Delhi University - Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The University of Delhi (DU) has released the CSAS Round 3 Allotment list for admission to UG (undergraduate) programme. All those candidates who have applied for the 3rd round of DU UG Admissions 2022 can check the allotment result from the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.
According to the concerned officials, in the third round of DU UG admissions, besides regular admissions, the preference will be given to candidates belonging to supernumerary quotas including Kashmiri migrants, sports, ECA, and CW (children and widows of armed forces).
Candidates can download and check the seat allotment result from the aforementioned website using personal login credentials like application number and password.
The last date to accept allotted seats is Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 4:59 pm. Candidates can submit the admission fee till Thursday, 17 November 2022.
DU UG CSAS round 3 seat allotment list was published by Delhi University on Sunday, 13 November 2022. Check the full schedule below.
DU Admission Third Merit List 2022 Release Date: Sunday, 13 November 2022.
Acceptance of Allotted Seats: 14 November (10 am) to 15 November (4:59 pm).
Verification and Approval of Online Applications by Colleges: 14 November to 16 November (4:59 pm).
Last Date of Admission Fee: 17 November 2022.
Go to the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications.
Click on the direct link for CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2022.
Login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter your application number and password.
Hit the submit option.
DU UG CSAS Round 3 Seat Allotment List 2022 will show up on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
