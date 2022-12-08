DU PG 2022 Second Admission List Released: Check Website; Know Important Dates

The University of Delhi (UoD) officially released the postgraduate second admission list on Wednesday, 7 December, for candidates. Interested candidates can check the DU PG 2022 second admission list on the official website anytime they want. The website that one should visit to check the second admission list is admission.uod.ac.in. It contains all the latest updates from Delhi University regarding the admission process that is going on. One must take a proper look at the admission list released recently.

The DU PG 2022 second admission list can be downloaded from admission.uod.ac.in. It is important to note that Delhi University (DU) has declared the admission list for only a few courses such as BEd, MA Applied Psychology, MA Buddhist Studies, MA English, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hispanic, etc. Check the website to know more.