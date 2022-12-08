DU PG 2022 Second Admission List Released: Check Website; Know Important Dates

DU PG 2022 Second Admission List is declared on the official website.
The University of Delhi (UoD) officially released the postgraduate second admission list on Wednesday, 7 December, for candidates. Interested candidates can check the DU PG 2022 second admission list on the official website anytime they want. The website that one should visit to check the second admission list is admission.uod.ac.in. It contains all the latest updates from Delhi University regarding the admission process that is going on. One must take a proper look at the admission list released recently.
The DU PG 2022 second admission list can be downloaded from admission.uod.ac.in. It is important to note that Delhi University (DU) has declared the admission list for only a few courses such as BEd, MA Applied Psychology, MA Buddhist Studies, MA English, MA French, MA Geography, MA German, MA Hispanic, etc. Check the website to know more.
Candidates are requested to know all the courses for which the DU PG 2022 second admission list has been released by the university. After knowing the latest updates, they can download the list from the website.
According to the latest updates, candidates can apply online and upload scanned copies of the relevant documents against the DU PG second admission list 2022 on 8 December and 9 December.
Once the application is over, the department or colleges will verify the documents that are uploaded online. They will approve the admission of candidates from 8 December to 10 December.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to download the DU PG 2022 second admission list online:
Go to the official website – admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the DU PG second admission list link of the respective courses on the homepage.
The PG second admission list will appear on your screen.
Go through the names on the merit list carefully and check if you have been selected for your course.
Download the DU PG second merit list from the website.
Take a printout of the merit list for future reference.
