DU 4th Cut-Off List 2021 Released: Apply for Admission by 2 November

DU Fourth Cut off List 2021 Released on du.ac.in.
DU 4th Cut-off 2021: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the fourth cut-off list for admission in undergraduate courses for academic year 2021-22. Admissions against the same started from Monday, 1 November 2021 (10 am).
Candidates who have applied for admission in UG courses can check the cut-off list on DU's admission website: admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.
Colleges are required to complete approvals for admission against Fourth Cut-Off by 5pm on Friday, 5 November. Candidates can pay their fee till 5pm on Saturday, 6 November.
Visit the official website of DU: du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on 'Fourth Cut-Off List 2021-2022' on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on the subject Arts & Commerce/ Science/ BA (Program).
You will be directed to a PDF.
Check cut-off marks for the course and college you have applied for.
Download the PDF.
As per the schedule for UG merit based admission process 2021-22, the varsity will release the 5th cut-off list on Monday, 8 November 2021.
Admissions in several top DU colleges/ courses have already closed. A total of 63,504 candidates have already secured admission in DU colleges (UG courses) since the beginning of admission process, reported NDTV. DU offers admission to a total of 70,000 students in undergraduate courses.
