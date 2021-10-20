DU LLB 2021: Results To Be Released Soon

DU LLB 2021 entrance exam result is expected to be released soon.
(Photo: The Quint)
The DU LLB 2021 entrance exam result is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The Delhi University Bachelor of Law exam was held on 29 September 2021. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of DU at du.ac.in so that as and when the DU LLB 2021 exam results are released, they can check and download their results.
The DU LLB 2021 exam was held to fill a total of 2,922 seats spread across its three centers. The DU LLB programme is one of the best colleges in the country for studying LLB and comprises three years of study.
The last date to apply for the entrance examination was 21 August, following which the admit card was released on 22 September.
The syllabus for the DU LLB 2021 exam consisted of major subjects like General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Legal and Logical Aptitude, and General English questions.
Candidates who pass the exam shall be allowed to take admission in any of the three law centers of DU namely Campus Law Center, Law Center 1 and Law Center 2. Each participating center will have a total of 974 seats.
Candidates must note that Delhi University may release the date of the DU LLB 2021 entrance exam on either the official website of NTA or Delhi University. Hence, interested candidates are advised to regularly check both these websites for prompt updates.
Also, the DU LLB 2021 entrance result shall be released in the form of a scorecard, with a consolidated merit list. Hence, candidates must keep their official credentials like username and password ready to check the result when it is released.
