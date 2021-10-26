DU Special Cut-Off List 2021 Released: Apply for Admission by 27 October

DU Special Cut off List 2021 Released on du.ac.in.
(Photo: The Quint)
DU Special Cut Off: The University of Delhi (DU) on Monday, 25 October released the DU Special Cut off list 2021. It is released for those candidates who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.
Candidates can check the cut-off list on DU's admission website: admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.
Admissions in several top DU colleges/ courses were closed after the release of previous cut-off lists. However, some of them have reopened under special cut-off.
Eligible candidates can apply for admission against special cut-off list from 10am on Tuesday, 26 October. Last date to apply for admission is Wednesday, 27 October (11:59pm).
Colleges are required to complete approvals for admission against Special Cut-Off by 5pm on Thursday, 28 October. Candidates can pay their fee till 5pm on Friday, 29 October.
"Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any Programme / College of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the Special Cut-Off, that is, movement of applicants will not be allowed. Hence, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the Special Cut-off," reads the official notice.
