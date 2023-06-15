DU Admission 2023: CSAS Portal for UG and PG Courses Launched; How To Register

The DU Admission 2023 CSAS portal is launched online for candidates.
The Delhi University (DU) officially launched the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal on Wednesday, 14 June 2023, for interested candidates. It is important to note that the DU Admission 2023 registrations for UG and PG courses will take place via the CSAS portal. One should visit the portal on the official website - admissions.uod.ac.in to apply for the different courses. All important dates and details regarding DU admissions are available on the CSAS portal for those who want to know.
During the first round of the DU Admission 2023, candidates are requested to fill out their application forms carefully and upload their documents. They can do so via the CSAS portal on the website - admissions.uod.ac.in. It is important to note that candidates have to finish the DU admissions registration process by the last date, online.
The Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal will guide you through the registration process. You can register for all the Delhi Universities that offer Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses. One should note that the portal is already active on the website.
As per the official details, interested students willing to appear for the DU Admission 2023 process have to submit their Classes 10 and 12 marks along with the CUET 2023 application number.
All interested candidates are requested to follow the important steps carefully to be considered for the universities.
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the DU CSAS Admission 2023 registration online:
Go to the official CSAS portal on the website - admissions.uod.ac.in.
Click on the CSAS portal link on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen.
Fill out the form carefully, upload your documents, and verify the details.
Tap on submit once you are done.
Pay the required application fee online.
Download a copy of the application form for your reference.
Take a printout of the same, if needed.
