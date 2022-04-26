Student Orgs Demand Withdrawal of DU Proctor Notice on Permission for Protests

The organisers will have to apply for permission 24 hours in advance.
(file photo)
Student organisations have written to the Delhi University (DU) Proctor asking for a notice, issued on 22 April, to be revoked. The issued notice stated that students need prior permission in order to protest.
The notice read, “Although protests/demonstrations are legal right of every individual, yet prior permission from the Proctor’s Office is mandatory.”
Organisations such as All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) submitted a memorandum to the Proctor saying that students have never needed permission to protest.
It read, “The notice demands of organisers to list a number of their personal and academic details to stage their protest. This move will only encourage students from participating in essential democratic activities due to the fear of their information being recorded."
KYS also wrote a letter to the Proctor asking to withdraw the notice.
