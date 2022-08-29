Delhi University UG Admissions Likely To Begin in September. Details Here

Delhi University undergraduate admissions are expected to start in September. Check all the details here.
(Photo: iStock)
According to many reports, Delhi University (DU) is expected to start the undergraduate (UG) Admission Process 2022 soon, likely in the month of September. The university has already launched the 2022-23 admission portal on its official website, du.ac.in and has listed the important documents that will be required during the application process.
This year a major shift will be witnessed in the DU-UG admission process 2022. The university has moved from the old cut-off marks-based admission process (class 12 exam marks) to a new process that will be based on the entrance examination scores.
This means that earlier the candidates were admitted into the DU-UG courses based on their 12 class board marks but now they will have to qualify an entrance examination, Common University Entrance Test (CUET) to get admission into different undergraduate courses. Once candidates will qualify the DU-UG entrance exam 2022, they can apply for admission via the admission portal.
Following is the list of documents that will be required by the candidates who want to take admission into DU-UG courses 2022:
10th class marssheet and and degree certificate.
12th class mark sheet and degree certificate.
Three-year graduation degree qualifying certificates.
Category certificate if applicable.
DOB (date of birth) certificate.
Valid Email ID and phone number.
Address proof certificate.
Scanned photograph
Scanned signature.
A valid identity proof like driving license, voter ID, Aadhar card, and PAN card).
In 2021, due to COVID-19, 12th class exams were cancelled by different boards and students were evaluated based on other criteria. Due to this reason, the majority of students obtained high scores and this lead to high DU-UG cut-off marks. As a result, the admission process was closed quickly and many students qualified with high-cut-off scores of 99 to 100 percent. To avoid this situation, this year DU-UG admission process will be based on the entrance exam, Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)