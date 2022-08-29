CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Released: Check cuet.nta.nic.in; Phase 1 Exam Details

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is declared on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card and exam city intimation slip on the official website for all the candidates who registered for the exam. It is important to note that the Common University Entrance Test 2022 (CUET 2022) PG Admit Card is declared on the website after the exam city intimation slip was out. Candidates can download the admit card from cuet.nta.nic.in. They have to log in to their registered accounts.
The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2022 (CUET PG 2022) Phase 1 exams are scheduled to begin on 1 September. Candidates can go through the exam schedule on cuet.nta.nic.in.
The Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate 2022 (CUET PG 2022) Phase 1 exams are scheduled to begin on 1 September. Candidates can go through the exam schedule on cuet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should check their names, roll numbers, photographs, and other details on the hall tickets carefully. The exam date and time are also mentioned on the admit card.
Here are the steps that everyone should follow to download the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 1 exams:
Visit the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Admit Card for Phase-1of CUET (PG) 2022 on the homepage.
You will be redirected to the login page.
Enter your Application Number and other information on the box to log in to your registered account.
The CUET PG Admit Card for Phase 1 exams will appear on your screen.
Check the details on the hall ticket carefully and click on download.
Keep a hard copy of the CUET PG 2022 Admit Card and carry it on the exam days.